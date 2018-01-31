Want to add a little franco-friendly flair to your kitchen wall? How about a little watercolor joie-de-vivre! I’m now selling prints and stickers of some of my favorite and most popular food, botanical and lifestyle watercolors on Etsy.



I create all of my illustrations in my studio in Paris. All prints and originals are signed in watercolor and lovingly wrapped by hand. As a commitment to sustainability, I use eco-friendly packaging and print on recycled high-quality Cocoon paper.

For private commissions, originals and print requests, drop me a line at thefrancofly@gmail.com. More HERE.

Photo © Viriginie Perocheau