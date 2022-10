Join me for a cup of coffee or a gobelet of vin rouge at the Portes Ouvertes Montreuil. I’ll be hanging new large-scale watercolor work, selling my books “Paris in Stride” and my New Victory Garden 2023 Calendar and other watercolor keepsakes. And also take the time to explore all the other artist studios in the storied Usine Chapal.

October 15-16th, 12-7PM

Usine Chapal PORTE D 2ème étage / 2nd Floor

2 Rue Marcelin Berthelot, 93100 Montreuil

