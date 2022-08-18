The Most Beautiful Calendar Ever?

New Victory Garden 2023 Wall Calendar, available wherever books are sold!

Greetings from a Parisian graveyard AKA the lonely month of August. There’s 10,000 step minimum to find an open boulangerie and a decent baguette.

I’ve hidden myself from my small child long enough to share my newest publication, New Victory Garden 2023 Wall Calendar! If you kindly ordered the 2022 version, you’re in for a treat. It features 12 sumptuous illustrations of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers—along with tips on what to plant and when. At the end of the day, it’s a joyful and optimistic gift under $20 and something beautiful to hang in the kitchen.

If you are so inclined, please order a copy or two, request it at a local bookstore, share with a friend and leave a review on Amazon. Even if you can’t purchase a copy, every little gesture helps.

Enjoy a little taste of NVG 23 and some behind the scenes pics of the creative process.

Although I can’t walk down the produce isle without getting sick to my stomach after painting so many fruits and vegetables, if you’d like to learn my own watercolor process, take my course here.

