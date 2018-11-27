How to support artists this holiday season!

The holidays aren’t just about generosity, but also graciously supporting those who have created their own small businesses outside of flash sale capitalism. Here are a few tips on how to lend a hand this holiday season, some don’t even require spending money….

In the same spirit, my Etsy shop is freshly updated just in time to pick the ideal gift for the Francophile in your life, including lots of new mix-and-match Paris prints, postcards and sticker packs. And of course, my book “Paris in Stride: An Insider’s Walking Guide” (Rizzoli) can easily be tucked under your arm on your next trip to Paris or snugly into a stocking, purchased *preferably* at your favorite independent bookstore or on Amazon. If you have the book already, be a pal and leave a glowing Amazon review here. It really helps out a young author like myself.

Looking for a signed copy of “Paris in Stride” in Paris? I went on a Sharpie bender at Gagliani Bookstore 224 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris. Pick up a signed copy there.

