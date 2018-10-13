This weekend! Studio open house

Hope you can stop by my studio this weekend. And take the time to discover the other inspiring artist ateliers of Montreuil. Saturday-Sunday Oct 13-14 from 2pm-8pm
Usine Chapal 2 rue Marcelin Berthelot 93100 Montreuil
Building D 2nd Floor Métro Croix de Chavaux, sortie 4: rue Kléber
–
BIENVENUS À L’ATELIER
Pour les Portes ouvertes des ateliers d’artistes 2018
RDV dès vendredi 12 octobre, à partir de 18h30
Visite des ateliers samedi 13 et dimanche 14 octobre de 14h à 20h
Usine Chapal
2 rue Marcelin Berthelot
93100 Montreuil
Métro Croix de Chavaux, sortie 4: rue Kléber
Porte D 2eme étage
“Follow the aubergines”