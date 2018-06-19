For me, food and art go hand in hand. Join me for a dynamic masterclass at French cooking school La Cuisine Paris, walking through my creative process, watercolor techniques and tricks for creating your own glorious works of art. Haven’t picked up a paintbrush since primary school? No fret, I will structure the event with a handful of drawing exercises to loosen everyone up, followed by timed pointers with pointers and prompts to get the creative juices flowing. All levels are welcome. Inspiration will be drawn from a gorgeous still life of fresh produce, flowers and Parisian objects.

Price of admission includes a palette with a selection of liquid Winsor & Newton watercolor paints, a paintbrush, pencil and watercolor paper. Participants are welcome to bring their own materials, too. Wine and nibbles are also included to keep the afternoon interesting.

Spots are going quickly, but book HERE.

NOTE: Although this event is generously hosted by La Cuisine Paris, this is not a cooking class.