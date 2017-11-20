Just in time for the ho-ho-ho and mistletoe, I just launched a shiny new eshop ready for the holiday rush.

It includes prints of some of my favorite illustrations, ready to frame and hang.

All prints are lovingly hand-signed in watercolor in my studio in Paris and wrapped in recyclable packaging with a few special touches added to each order.

Add a little joie-de-vivre to your holiday season with the gift of watercolor.

Discover the collection HERE.

Photos ©Virginie Perocheau

Save the date: If you prefer to purchase in person, I’ll be signing books, selling prints from my shop along with other holiday treats at the Vente de Noël / Christmas Sale at the storied artist studios, Usine Chapal in Montreuil. Over 20+ artists will be selling their creations, too.

December 2-3rd from 11am-7pm

Opening vernissage December 1st from 18h….

2 rue Marcelin Berthelot 93100 Montreuil.

More info here.

