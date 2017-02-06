February 6, 2017
Watercolor reportage: The Women’s March Paris

2_womens-march-paris-1_jessie-kanelos-weiner_ld1_womens-march-paris-2_jessie-kanelos-weiner_ld3_womens-march-paris-4_jessie-kanelos-weiner_ld

4_womens-march-paris-3_jessie-kanelos-weiner_ld-copy

 

  1. Nancy Ansorge said:

    Beautiful! World support has been over whelming and SO appreciated!
    I marched in Chicago and it was amazing!

    • thefrancofly said:

      That’s wonderful to hear. It really was a special day, wasn’t it?

